Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 129,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.88.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

