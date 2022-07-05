AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as low as C$1.65. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 26,625 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of AKITA Drilling in a report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a market cap of C$71.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

