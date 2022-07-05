Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $249.81

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $249.81 and traded as low as $221.75. Alexander’s shares last traded at $229.04, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Alexander’s by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alexander’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

