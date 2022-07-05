Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.47

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.47 and traded as low as C$16.01. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.01, with a volume of 1,128 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.19 million and a PE ratio of 7.70.
Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.53) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
