Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.47

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.47 and traded as low as C$16.01. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.01, with a volume of 1,128 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.19 million and a PE ratio of 7.70.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.53) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.