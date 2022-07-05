Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Alight stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,147,000 after buying an additional 6,199,879 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,263,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,376,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,245,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,418,000 after buying an additional 1,192,020 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,192,000 after buying an additional 1,185,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

