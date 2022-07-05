Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.22. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.
Alpha Services and Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)
