Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s 7th Largest Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,264.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,561.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.