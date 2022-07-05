Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,264.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,561.60.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

