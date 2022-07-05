Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,264.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,561.60.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

