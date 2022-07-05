Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,264.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2,561.60.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

