Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,264.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,561.60.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

