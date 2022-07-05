Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,256.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,556.07.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.