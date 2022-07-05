Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,256.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,556.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

