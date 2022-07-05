Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $187,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,029,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,256.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,556.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

