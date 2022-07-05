Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.0 days.

ALMFF opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Altium has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

Get Altium alerts:

About Altium (Get Rating)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.