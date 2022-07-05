American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.92

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.92 and traded as low as C$3.19. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 26,320 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOT.UN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.92. The stock has a market cap of C$255.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.85%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

