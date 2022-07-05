American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,256.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,556.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.