American Research & Management Co. Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

