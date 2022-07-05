American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 833.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of American States Water worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American States Water by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in American States Water by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.26.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.