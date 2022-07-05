American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMSC. Roth Capital reduced their target price on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

AMSC stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.32. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $50,583.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 47.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 79,405 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

