Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.