ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AMSSY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.77.

AMSSY opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.67. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

