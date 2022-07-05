ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Lowered to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have $10.33 price objective on the stock.

AUKUF stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

