ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Lowered to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have $10.33 price objective on the stock.
AUKUF stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.
About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)
