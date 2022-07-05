Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/4/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/27/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/20/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/16/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €227.00 ($236.46) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/15/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/9/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/7/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/20/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/19/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €199.00 ($207.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/18/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €188.00 ($195.83) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/12/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €188.00 ($195.83) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €135.70 ($141.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €160.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1 year low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($194.90).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.