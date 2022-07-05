Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,800

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($40.57) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,900 ($47.23) to GBX 3,500 ($42.38) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.17) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.17) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,577.50 ($43.32).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,840 ($34.39) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,481.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,549.81. The company has a market capitalization of £37.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.75) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,302.62).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

