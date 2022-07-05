Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,329,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Anima has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Anima from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.00 ($5.21) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Anima Holding SpA is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

