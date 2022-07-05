Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,480 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,480 ($17.92) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANTO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.74) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($19.92) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,320 ($15.98) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,449.44 ($17.55).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,107 ($13.41) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,394.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,453.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,075.50 ($13.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.79). The company has a market cap of £10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,025.00.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

