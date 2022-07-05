Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,795,400 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 1,484,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 897.7 days.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANFGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,560 ($18.89) to GBX 1,550 ($18.77) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.56) to GBX 1,400 ($16.95) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.19) to GBX 1,950 ($23.61) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($19.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.59) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,467.50.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.