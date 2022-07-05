Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.62.

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,976.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,789 shares of company stock worth $3,851,628. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

