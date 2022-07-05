Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.67. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $84.46 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 310.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.