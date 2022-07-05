Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 492,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on APTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

