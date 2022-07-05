Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

