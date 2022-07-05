Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $143.92 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

