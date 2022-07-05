ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Lowered to C$23.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARX. Cormark upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.62.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$16.44 on Monday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$7.51 and a one year high of C$22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.7999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total value of C$257,854.61. Also, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. Insiders sold a total of 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,663 over the last three months.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

