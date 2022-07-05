Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.98. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 2,576 shares trading hands.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 231.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

