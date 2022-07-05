Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at $188,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,997 shares of company stock worth $149,681. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

