Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.60 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.75) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.31) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($7.92) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.69) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.21) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.46) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR AT1 opened at €2.85 ($2.97) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €3.30 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of €7.02 ($7.31).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.