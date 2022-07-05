Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €4.10 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.27) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.75) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.75) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.31) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.46) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.21) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.85 ($2.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €4.23 and a 200 day moving average of €4.95. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.30 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of €7.02 ($7.31).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

