Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.17 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.88%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

