Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.
ARESF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.17 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.