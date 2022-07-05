Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$14.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AX.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.31.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$11.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$10.93 and a twelve month high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99.

In related news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,117,267.95. Also, Director Salim Manji bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,975,283.75.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.