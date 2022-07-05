Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$14.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AX.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.31.
Shares of AX.UN opened at C$11.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$10.93 and a twelve month high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
