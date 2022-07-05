Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. CIBC lowered Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$213.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.94.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

