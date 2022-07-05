ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €780.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($812.50) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($979.17) price target on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($729.17) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($625.00) price objective on ASML in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($989.58) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

