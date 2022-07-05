Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZPN. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $191.24 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $210.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

