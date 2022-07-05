Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 73 at Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGR. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.96) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 78.67 ($0.95).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 64.75 ($0.78) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1,079.17. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($0.98).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.33%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £497 ($601.84). Insiders have acquired 1,138 shares of company stock valued at $79,658 in the last quarter.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

