Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,430 ($17.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($21.80) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,107.50 ($25.52).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 401.20 ($4.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £467.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 657.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 931.11. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,119 ($25.66).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.