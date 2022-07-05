Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atkore by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Atkore by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Atkore by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atkore by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ATKR. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ATKR stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

