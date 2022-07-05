Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

