Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $566.67

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 566.67 ($6.86) and traded as low as GBX 550 ($6.66). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 559.60 ($6.78), with a volume of 1,684,579 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 516 ($6.25) to GBX 601 ($7.28) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.72) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.99) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.66) to GBX 690 ($8.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 710.13 ($8.60).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 566.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 631.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

