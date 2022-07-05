Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $250.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

