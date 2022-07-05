Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.85.
APR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.55.
APR.UN stock opened at C$13.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$12.34 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.98. The firm has a market cap of C$510.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Recommended Stories
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.