Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.85.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.55.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN stock opened at C$13.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$12.34 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.98. The firm has a market cap of C$510.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.